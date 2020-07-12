JUST IN
Nepal urges India to take steps against broadcast of anti-Nepal materials
Business Standard

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

However, Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative

Press Trust of India 

File Photo: Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo: Reuters)

In the first major Covid-19 outbreak in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and three members of his family, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grand daughter Aaradhya have tested positive, civic officials said on Sunday, adding there was no cause for concern over their health.

However, Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya underwent tests at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital and have been advised home quarantine, BMC sources said. The BMC has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them.
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 23:50 IST

