AITD conferred with IIPA Award for Excellence in Public Administration

The Asian Institute of Development (AITD), a nonprofit organisation, has been given the IIPA Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

The award ceremony, held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, was presided over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, said a press release.

AITD is a centre for research, studies and professional training in the areas of and logistics with a focus on human resource development, poverty alleviation and regional cooperation, the statement said.