AITD conferred with IIPA Award for Excellence in Public Administration

The Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), a nonprofit organisation, has been given the IIPA Award for Excellence in Public Administration.
The award ceremony, held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, was presided over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, said a press release.
A key activity carried out by AITD is in road safety, the statement said. To fill the skill gap in the country, AITD imparted training, under a World Bank funded project, to more than 3600 professionals, a figure that far exceeds the number of road engineers trained by different organisations in the country in the last 10 years.
