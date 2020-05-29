JUST IN
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74 in Raipur

He was admitted at Raipur hospital on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home

Ajit Jogi | Chhattisgarh government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ajit Jogi
File photo of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi. (Source: Facebook/Ajit Jogi)

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi died here on Friday after prolonged illness, doctors said.

Jogi, 74, was hospitalised at a private hospital in Raipur for the last 20 days.

Jogi, the first chief minister of the state, was admitted there on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home.

He had since then remained critical and was on ventilator support.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 17:15 IST

