Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74 in Raipur

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi died here on Friday after prolonged illness, doctors said.
Jogi, 74, was hospitalised at a private hospital in Raipur for the last 20 days.
Jogi, the first chief minister of the state, was admitted there on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home.
He had since then remained critical and was on ventilator support.
