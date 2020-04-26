Akshaya Tritiya was never so dull for jewellery industry: IBJA president

“In my 42 years of active life in the bullion industry, I have seen many economic crises and bullish and bearish cycles in over four decades, but the Akshaya Tritiya festival was never so dull with people locked up in their homes in fear and shops across country, closed.

It was never so even during the gold control days,” said Prithviraj Kothari, an industry veteran and national president, apex industry body, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). With coronavirus (Covid-19) hit India in lockdown since the last week of March, jewellery and gold may not be the ...