All capable devices to run 5G services from mid-Nov: Handset makers to govt

Mobile device makers have committed to the government that all 5G-enabled phones will be able to run on 5G telephone services by the middle of November, both on stand-alone and non-stand-alone networks.

has committed to providing the beta software for the upgrade to its subscribers in the first week of November, which they could download and test and give the company feedback. The commitment was given in a meeting on Wednesday between device makers and top DoT officials.

The mobile device makers have also raised concerns about the speed at which the 5G network is being rolled out. They said that the slow pace of rollout could create serious issues for consumers.

In an earnings call on Tuesday, MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said that all 5G-enabled smartphones, except iPhones, will start supporting Airtel 5G services by mid-November.

In October, the minister of communications, AshwinI Vaishnaw, urged telcos to increase the pace of the 5G rollout in the country. Telcos need to raise the number of 5G towers installed weekly to at least 10,000 per week, up from the current 2,500 per week, he said.