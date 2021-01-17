All data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: PMSF

-
A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that all data pertaining to Covid-19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccination.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said the Clinical Trial (PMSF) Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) may be revisited once the Phase 3 trials are completed.
They demanded that all data pertaining to the vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccines for themselves and for their larger communities.
"All healthcare workers should have an option for opting out without any fear, coercion or any other adverse impact on them, including linking vaccination status to air travel restrictions," it said.
The body further demanded that the continuation or eligibility for working as healthcare should not have any precondition of Covid-19 vaccination, as is being done in a few countries.
