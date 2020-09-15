All Delhi Metro lines operational but ridership just a fraction of earlier

A week after it resumed operations, is showing a pick-up in ridership. On September 14, the mass rapid transit network carried over 200,000 riders.

A massive uptick from 8,300 passengers in the first few hours of its restart on September 7 but the number is nowhere close to the 6 million average daily ridership of the before the shutdown. However, it gives a glimmer of hope to the organisation that is reeling under financial stress caused due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

DMRC had resumed operations on September 7 as part of the Union government's permission under Unlock 4 guidelines. Following a graded reopening, it first restarted the Samaypur Badli-HUDA city centre section of the services. The other lines were made operational one-by-one before the entire network of 400 km was thrown open to the commuters on September 12.

Many passengers shifted to metro for their daily commute since they were earlier relying on either bus service or the ride hailing services, besides private modes of transportation.





The total ridership stood at 249,884, by the end of Monday evening which was the first working day after all lines became operational.

DMRC made losses to the tune of Rs 1,690 crore during the 169-day period it was closed, thereby forcing DMRC to resort to stringent cost cutting measures, including freezing staff allowances.

Besides train tickets, the corporation also earns its revenue from advertising and rentals from the retail outlets at the metro stations. Both these streams of revenue could not garner any sum for DMRC during the period it was shut.

DMRC had halted services on March 22 amid fears of the spread of novel During the shutdown, it incurred a revenue loss of about Rs 10 crore per day on an average.

Besides this, the DMRC had also received loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Although the DMRC is responsible for repayment of loan, it had been taken from JICA by the Central government, whom the DMRC repays.