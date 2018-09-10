Bharat Bandh Live: Opposition is protesting high fuel prices, falling rupee

The party called for a 'Bharat bandh' on September 10 to protest the rising fuel prices and steadily declining value of the rupee against the US dollar. Twenty political parties have answered the Congress' call, and a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations are also supporting the bandh.

Top Opposition party leaders like Sharad Pawar, M K Stalin and Left leaders have openly extended their support to the call for a shutdown, while the Trinamool has decided to stay away from the protest.

chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Narendra had "looted" Rs 11 trillion from the people of the country in the past 52 months and was running a "profiteering company" rather than a government.

He also urged people to bring about a change in the country by ousting the BJP from power.

Why the Bandh?

Petrol and diesel prices set new records on Sunday. According to price notifications issued by state fuel retailers, petrol price was raised by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 10 paise per litre on Sunday. On Monday, the prices of petrol were raised by 23 paise and 22 paise a litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said he was "pained" to see that BJP's executive meeting remained silent on the rising crude oil price issue and had not held any discussions on inflation or rupee depreciation, some matters directly linked with the common man.

Holding the BJP government responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Maken alleged that it kept on raising excise duty on fuel even as international crude oil prices had come down.

"Between 2014 and now, excise duty on petrol has risen by 211.7 per cent and 433 per cent on diesel. The excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.2 per litre in 2014 and it has gone up to Rs 19.48 per litre. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel was Rs 3.46 per litre and today it stands at Rs 15.33 per litre," Maken said.

Maken alleged the economic progress and GDP growth rate, which the UPA government maintained, has been squandered by the present dispensation.

"During our rule, Narendra Modi criticised the rising oil prices saying it has gone into ICU. What would they say now?" he asked.

The Congress wants petrol and diesel to be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which would decrease the price "by Rs 15-18 per litre". It also wants an immediate reduction in central excise duty and "excessive VAT" in states.

The Bandh so far

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, declared a public holiday today for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure.

In the wake of the same, the Mumbai Police served a notice on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party (MNS) under section 149, which states that in case of any law and order situation in Mumbai, the party would be held responsible.





Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and opposition party leaders march from Rajghat towards Ramlila Maidan, to protest against #BharatBandh





Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to #BharatBandh that has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike.

#BharathBandh: Protesters in Gujarat's Bharuch burn tyres and stop buses; traffic movement halted

Telangana: Congress workers hold protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir (pic 1) and Musheerabad bus depot (pic 2) in Hyderabad, against #BharatBandh

Congress, and 20 other political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the (SP), have extended their support to the Congress party against the

The Trinamool Congress, though, has decided to stay away from the protest. The party expressed support on the issues on which the shutdown had been called, but said it was against any kind of in the state according to the stated policy of party supremo and Chief Minister However, the party will hold protest rallies across West Bengal against rising fuel prices.

While parties like the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have also backed the shutdown, the Left has also declared a nationwide hartal.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.

The and the (TRS) ruling in and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call.

Left Front Chairman called for a 12-hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday across West Bengal in support of the all India "protest hartal" and urged people in the state to make it a grand success.

Odisha's ruling said it will not support the The party, however, said it is against the hike in fuel prices.

The Odisha government has declared that schools will remain closed on Monday to ensure the safety of the students.

Pledging support to the Bandh, DMK leader said the is not doing anything to halt the rupee's slide against the dollar or to control the fuel prices, which appear to be marching towards Rs 100 per litre.

Bandh timings

The pan-India bandh will be observed between 9 am and 3 pm.

BJP's reaction on the bandh

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister has earlier blamed international factors for the hike in fuel price and said that one major reason for the rise in petrol and diesel prices is the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The BJP's government has ordered all its employees to attend office on Monday and warned that strict action will be taken against absentees.

Acting Chief Minister and Revenue Minister urged the people to reject the 'bandh' and warned that the government would strongly deal with the situation.