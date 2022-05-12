JUST IN
Business Standard

Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

Allahabad High Court | Taj Mahal

ANI 

The hearing seeking an investigation over 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal concluded on Thursday.

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI. The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiva Temple.

First Published: Thu, May 12 2022. 16:49 IST

