Selective delay in judges' appointment way of interference: Justice Kurien
Alok Shrivastava gets additional charge of secretary, legal affairs

Shrivastava, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is presently Secretary, Department of Justice.

Civil servant Alok Shrivastava has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, said a government order on Friday.

The government has approved additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs to Shrivastava till the appointment of regular incumbent, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.
