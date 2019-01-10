Alok Verma in, Alok Verma out: 10 things to know about CBI chief's exit

was on Thursday removed as Director after a three-member committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went through the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) charges of corruption and dereliction of duty against him.

Verma has had a dramatic 48 hours: The Supreme Court scrapped a government order to reinstate him on Tuesday. Here are 10 key events that have happened since then.

Verma back as chief

The Supreme Court sets aside an October 23 decision of the CVC and the government to divest Verma of his powers but says he will not take any policy decision till the PM-led committee considers the charges against him.

Jaitley sees silver lining in SC order

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says the Supreme Court’s order apparently has strengthened the immunity given to the Director in the larger interest of fair and impartial functioning of the CBI. Jaitley refuses to comment if the court order was an embarrassment for the government.

Verma back in corner office

Verma resumes charge as on Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave. Photojournalists click Verma being driven to the CBI’s headquarters in Delhi and being received by interim CBI chief M. Nageswara Rao

First order of business

Verma withdraws Rao’s orders of October 23, 2018 and January 3 that transferred senior CBI officers. He meets senior CBI officers and stays in his office till Wednesday evening.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi opts out of committee meeting

Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi opts out of the PM-led committee, saying was part of the bench reinstated Verma as the CBI director. Gogoi nominates Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court after him, to attend a meeting of the committee Wednesday.

Kharge seeks time, CVC report

Mallikarjuna Kharge, the leader of the Congress party in the committee, seeks documents related to the CVC’s probe against Kharge. He seeks the committee’s meeting to be deferred till January 11.

Committee fails to make decision



The committee meets Wednesday evening. Media reports say the CVC gave the committee its files on the allegations against Verma but the panel meeting is inconclusive.

Verma gives marching orders

Alok Verma transfers five officers Thursday, including two Joint Directors, one Assistant Director and two Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG).

Verma removed, Rao to lead CBI

Verma is the first chief in the 55-year history of the CBI to be removed from his post. He has been posted as Director General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards, under the Union Home Ministry. Nageshwar Rao will be in the charge of the CBI, reports news agency PTI.

Congress protests

"By removing from his position without giving him the chance to present his case, PM Modi has shown once again that he's too afraid of an investigation, either by an independent CBI director or by Parliament via JPC, says the Congress party on Twitter.