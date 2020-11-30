Ambassadors of 100 countries to visit Serum Institute, Gennova Biopharma

-
Ambassadors of one hundred countries are scheduled to arrive in Pune on December 4, to visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharma, a press statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Serum Institute in Pune would be undertaking mass production of Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford–Astra Zeneca.
While Sweden is looking to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of health and life sciences in view of the coronavirus pandemic with India, Luxembourg based company B Systems is partnering with India to produce portable vaccine refrigeration equipment, the press statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited its facility and also those of Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad on Saturday to take stock of vaccine preparedness in the country.
Modi took a virtual review of progress of indigenous vaccine development undertaken by Gennova Biopharma of Pune and Biological E and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad on Monday.
The government had recently allocated Rs 900 Crore for ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’ to the department of biotechnology for research and development to promote indigenous vaccine development. “A total of 10 vaccine candidates have been supported by the Department of Biotechnology so far at both academia and industry and as on date, five vaccine candidates are in human trials stage.”
In his online interaction with vaccine developers, Modi asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy.
