American Airlines bets on non-stop travel demand, relaunches India flights

-
ALSO READ
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
DGCA asks airlines to submit details about fares on India-UK flights
Eager travellers line up for US flights as Covid travel curbs are lifted
Demand for Lufthansa flights to United States soars on re-opening
Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas
-
American Airlines relaunched flights to India this week, nearly a decade after stopping them, looking to capitalise on growing demand for non-stop travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior executive of the airline told Reuters.
With travel demand bouncing back at home, American Airlines wants to expand its international network and India was “one of the biggest untapped markets” for it, said Tom Lattig, managing director of EMEA sales.
“A lot of customers really want to fly non-stop, particularly as we’ve come through the pandemic. We know there is huge demand for travel between India and the United States so there is an opportunity right now in the middle of the pandemic to come back,” Lattig said in an interview in New Delhi.
American Airlines, which suspended services to India in 2012, started flying between New Delhi and New York on the weekend and will add flights between India’s tech city of Bengaluru and Seattle in March.
If it succeeds with those two routes, it will add services to India’s financial capital of Mumbai, Lattig said. The expansion would also depend on the availability of aircraft as it awaits deliveries of wide-body aircraft from Boeing, he said.
“There are more opportunities than we actually have aircraft for,” Lattig said.
The US carrier is already flying 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity at home and has even deployed wide-body planes on some routes, Lattig said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU