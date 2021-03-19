Amid Covid surge, Maharashtra govt issues fresh restrictions till March 31

The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions in the wake of rising cases. According to the order, all drama theatres and auditoriums in the state should operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In case of violations, concerned theatres and auditoriums will be ordered to remain closed till the pandemic ends, and penalties will also be attracted.

Apart from that, all private offices, except related to health and other essential services, must also operate at 50 per cent capacity. These measures will be in force till March 31.

In the case of government offices, the head of the office takes a call on the staff attendance. The manufacturing sector, however, can function with full capacity.

The state government has also allowed the manufacturing units to increase working shifts to ensure social distancing on the production floor.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 25,833 new cases, the hightest single-day spike since last March when the first infection was detected. It took the caseload to 2,396,340. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138. The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.

The state is in the beginning of second Covid-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.



Meanhwile, Mumbai too has recorded its highest one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the tally of cases in the city to 352,835.

Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,791 in Pune city.