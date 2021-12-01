Amid Omicron threat, govt issues FAQs for incoming international travellers

-
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday published a set of clarifications on recently issued guidelines for international arrivals in light of concerns around the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in South Africa.
The ministry shared the following frequently asked questions (FAQs) for "better understanding of the passengers and to enable them for safe, secure and hassle-free international air travel".
1. What type of RT-PCR tests have been approved by ICMR for molecular testing of SARS-CoV-2 at airports?
ICMR has approved the following systems for molecular testing of SARS-CoV-2. All these systems are considered equivalent to RT-PCR. All the labs that conduct the tests will follow the ICMR/MoHFW guidelines to ensure genome sequencing for all positive cases.
- Open system RTPCR
- TrueNat
- GeneXpert
- RTLAMP
- CRISPR/TATAMD CHECK/FELUDA
- Abbott ID Now
- Accula by Thermofisher
- Rapid RTPCR
- CoviDx DirectPlex
Airports have been directed to facilitate RT-PCR testing by arranging the necessary facilities and logistics.
2. Some travellers (excluding those from those countries 'at risk') would be subject to post-arrival testing at random. Can they be allowed to leave the airport to reduce the crowding before results are available?
Travellers undergoing random sampling may give the sample and be allowed to leave. The random sampling will be limited to 2% and it will be on self-paid basis. Airlines and airports can co-ordinate with the officials of state/UT governments to select the passengers.
3. If passengers transit through airports of countries ‘at risk,’ but stay within the airports, can they be exempted from the post-arrival testing?
Post-arrival testing can be exempted if a person is travelling from a 'not at risk' country and has a transit (without leaving immigration) in 'at risk' country before taking the destination flight. However, if the person has travelled to any 'at risk' country in last 14 days, they will be asked for post-arrival testing and other additional restrictions.
4. Submission of sample for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid): Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.
Clarification: This means after the negative results are received, the passengers can take connecting flights to reach their final destination.
5. Do passengers need to wait for the test results of co-passengers?
A passenger can exit the airport or can take connecting flights for final destination once the negative report is received. They need not wait for the report of all the co-passengers.
