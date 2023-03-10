JUST IN
Amid rising cases in the country, two individuals succumb to H3N2 virus

The H3N2 influenza virus is one of the many variants of the influenza virus. The virus can affect human health adversely. So far, India has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

influenza
Photo: Shutterstock

Two individuals have succumbed to the H3N2 influenza, reported NDTV, quoting government sources. The two deaths have been registered in the states of Karnataka and Haryana.

The H3N2 influenza virus is one of the many variants of the influenza virus. The virus can affect human health adversely. So far, India has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza. Moreover, eight cases of H1N1 influenza have also been reported in the country.

Quoting the ICMR scientists, the report said the H3N2 virus has been affecting people for the past three months. This influenza variant is leading to more hospitalisations compared to other types.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had warned against the rampant use of antibiotics as cases of cough, cold, and nausea spiked in the country.

Speaking about the rise in influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus, former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that with the festive season around, being careful is necessary, BS had reported.

Medical experts have said that the symptoms of influenza include a persistent cough, fever, chills, breathlessness, and wheezing. In addition, infected patients have also reported nausea, sore throat, body ache, and diarrhoea. These symptoms can persist for about a week.

The virus is known to be highly communicable and can spread through coughing, sneezing, and close contact with an infected person.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 13:48 IST

