Amid row over death toll, PDS 'scam', Mamata & BJP are nearing a flashpoint

Although the coronavirus outbreak brought an unprecedented calmness to the politics of West Bengal, the lull did not last long.

The political war of words resumed sooner than expected, even in the face of the Covid-19 spectre. As soon as the virus started to spread in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state unit, which otherwise rattles daily on charges of corruption, law and order issues, and other political matters, had gone silent against the state government; Left Front leaders, too, went quiet on their own set of assertions against the ruling Trinamool ...