Amit Shah blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over attack on Nadda's convoy

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy, and asserted the Centre had the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation.
He alleged Banerjee had failed to control the law and order situation in the state, which was rapidly falling on all development indices.
He also attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over Bangladeshi infiltration.
"The TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it... Mamata Banerjee supports farmers protest but doesn't allow cultivators of Bengal to get the benefits of central schemes. Is this the way to honour the federal structure?" he said.
On the "insider-outsider debate", Shah said a son of the soil would become the chief minister in West Bengal if BJP is voted to power
