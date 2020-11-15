Amit Shah calls for adding 300 ICU beds, doubling tests as Delhi cases rise

As cases continue to soar in the national capital, home minister has asked the government to take urgent steps to control the situation including adding up to 300 more ICU beds, doubling the RT-PCR testing capacity. The government also plans on air-lifting additional doctors and para-medical staff from the Central Armed Police Force to Delhi to address the shortage of manpower.

The home minister has also asked the health ministry and the Delhi government to ensure adequate supply of high flow nasal cannulas and bi-pap machines within the next 48 hours in the city.

The government would also add another 200-250 ICU beds in the covid facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and strengthen another 10,000 bed covid facility in the capital by adding more oxygen beds.

Health ministry will also issue the protocols for administering the plasma therapy and plasma management. Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4,85,000 on Sunday, while ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614.

Shah has also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research and the health and family welfare ministry will set up mobile testing vans for the high risk individuals in the poorer section of the society. some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated Covid hospitals.

Dedicated multi-department teams would also visit all the private hospitals of Delhi to inspect the medical infrastructure, admission of patients and the availability of beds and whether that information is being provided accurately.

The decisions were taken at a high level meeting chaired by Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The meeting was held to discuss the situation in the national capital and ways to contain the spread of the virus aggravated during the festive season and winters and air pollution.