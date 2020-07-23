Amitabh Bachchan rejects news report saying he is Covid-19 negative

-
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news report claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.
On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims "Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid" as "breaking news".
".. this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake, and an incorrigible LIE !!" Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.
The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."
Big B -- along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya -- is currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.
