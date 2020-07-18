Covid-19 Factoid: India has taken the longest to reach 1 million cases

The global confirmed case count is currently nearing 14-million mark. Of this number, over 5 million cases are currently active. The global death toll stands at 593,521 at present. The US continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases as well as deaths, followed by Brazil.

In India, there are over 1 million reported cases, of which 342,473 are currently active. 25,602 patients have lost their lives in the pandemic, while 635,756 people managed to beat the virus.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the virus:

1. Among countries with over 1 million cases, India was the slowest

India now has the dubious distinction of having more than 1 million cases, following in the footsteps of the US and Brazil. However, in some consolation, India took the longest time to reach this stage in comparison to the other two countries. The US, which has over 3.5 million cases, registered its first million the fastest at just 98 days.





2. Covid casualties in India are rising steadily

Death toll in India is rising at a fast pace. On July 17, India registered its highest-ever single day spike of almost 700 deaths. Since the start of this month, every day except one has seen at least 400 new deaths, crossing the 600-mark three times. More than 40 per cent of the country’s total deaths have happened in Maharashtra.



3. Karnataka is witnessing a sharp surge in new cases

Karnataka, which had managed to keep the outbreak under control when the virus first spread in India, is now witnessing a rapid increase in daily new cases. On July 17, the state saw over 4,000 fresh cases registered in a single day, a multi-fold rise over the number of new cases on June 17, which were well under 400. The state’s confirmed case count is currently at 51,422, with more than half of them currently active.



