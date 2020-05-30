Amphan destruction highlights Sundarbans need a different development model

On May 20, when Amphan, the tropical cyclone that ravaged coastal West Bengal, was gathering pace, a 12-year-old child of Indrapur village in the Sundarbans stepped out of his house to answer nature’s call. From out of nowhere, a monstrous spell of wind blew up a nearby asbestos roof that cut right across the child’s neck, killing him on the spot.

That’s just one story in the trail of destruction caused by Amphan, as it swept a part of humanity in the Sundarban deltaic region with gusts of 185 kmph and waves 15 feet tall. Nevertheless, all the 102 islands on the ...