'Amphan': India facing second super cyclone, says NDRF chief S N Pradhan

Super ‘Amphan’, which will make landfall on May 20 between Digha in and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, is a significant development and 53 teams are on the job to save lives and property, Chief S N Pradhan said on Monday.



Addressing a press conference along with IMD DG M Mohapatra, Pradhan said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was not taking Amphan lightly as it was only the second time that India is facing a super in the Bay of Bengal region. He said this was a very “significant development” as this is the second super after the first one hit the coast in 1999.



The landfall of cyclone ‘Amphan’ would be on May 20 between Digha in and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, he said.





“Cyclone Amphan is very intense. It has the potential to wreak large-scale damage,” Mohapatra said.



The landing could also take place between Sagar Island or Kakdwip and both are residential areas, the Director General said.



When Amphan makes landfall, its wind speed is expected to be between 195-200 km per hour and it will be in residential areas, he said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pradhan said houses with thatched roof, coconut trees, telecom and electrical lines could suffer serious damage.





This could lead to loss of human lives and property and hence our preparation should be according to that and this is what the state governments have also been told, he said. The chief said his force has dedicated a total of 53 teams, including those on standby, for both and In West Bengal, there would be 19 teams with four on standby and in Odisha, there would be 13 teams with 17 on standby, he said.

