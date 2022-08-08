Amrapali Group ex-CMD gets interim bail from SC on health grounds

The on Monday granted interim bail of four weeks to former Chairman and Managing Director of of companies, Anil Kumar Sharma, on medical grounds.

The apex court had on Thursday sought a status report on the medical condition of Sharma, who was lodged in jail and was seeking bail citing his deteriorating .

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Bela M Trivedi had told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to file a status report by August 6 and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.