You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Civil aviation sector to employ 100,000 more people by 2024: Ministry
Business Standard

Amrapali Group ex-CMD gets interim bail from SC on health grounds

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Bela M Trivedi had told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to file a status report by August 6 and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

Amrapali Group | Supreme Court | health

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

ANIL SHARMA, CHAIRMAN, AMRAPALI GROUP
Anil Sharma, Chairman, Amrapali Group

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail of four weeks to former Chairman and Managing Director of Amrapali Group of companies, Anil Kumar Sharma, on medical grounds.

The apex court had on Thursday sought a status report on the medical condition of Sharma, who was lodged in jail and was seeking bail citing his deteriorating health.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Bela M Trivedi had told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to file a status report by August 6 and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 23:18 IST

