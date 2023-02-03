JUST IN
Tripura CM holds door-to-door campaign in Agartala ahead of elections
Singapore chamber says pro-SME budget offers opportunities in India
Delhi B-school says defrauded by Arindam Chaudhuri of IIPM, charge denied
Parliament likely to witness disruptions over Adani issue for 2nd day
Sunny morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 9.5 degrees Celsius
Nine trains running late due to low visibility, say Railway officials
Top headlines: Adani group ratings under surveillance, Rs 8,083 cr for PLIs
Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Latest news LIVE: Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre from today
TMS Ep361: Adani Group, Adani-Hindenburg saga, Budget impact, Budget terms
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BSF troops shoot down Pak UAV along Punjab border, contraband recovered
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the federation, made it clear that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata

Topics
Amul Dairy | Amul | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Anand 

Amul

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Friday increased the prices of its milk brands by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the federation, made it clear that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. The new prices will be effective from Friday morning, the GCMMF said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amul Dairy

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU