Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat

The Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand, on Friday increased the prices of its milk brands by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except .

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the federation, made it clear that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. The new prices will be effective from Friday morning, the GCMMF said in a statement.

