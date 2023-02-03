Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat

-
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Friday increased the prices of its milk brands by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat.
Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the federation, made it clear that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. The new prices will be effective from Friday morning, the GCMMF said in a statement.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:17 IST
