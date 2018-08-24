An exhibition of Thai silks struggles to present a shared cultural history

The most visible recent shift in the exhibition space is the movement towards textiles. Swathes of hand-spun cloth have replaced traditional paintings and sculptures.

Textile exhibitions also become spaces that offer a contemporary look at social and political histories. “Mudmee: A Shared Silk Heritage”, an exhibition of Thai silk weaves and their India connection, promised to be one such exploration. Organised by the Thai Embassy and hosted by the National Museum in New Delhi, the exhibition proves to be a half-hearted effort to reimagine Thailand’s history ...