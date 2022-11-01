JUST IN
Business Standard

Andhra cadre IAS Giridhar Aramane takes charge as new defence secretary

Seasoned bureaucrat Giridhar Aramane assumed charge as the new defence secretary at a time the government has been focusing on modernising the three services

Topics
defence sector | Indian Army | Indian Air Force

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane
India's Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane (ANI Photo)

Seasoned bureaucrat Giridhar Aramane on Tuesday assumed charge as the new defence secretary at a time the government has been focusing on modernising the three services.

Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was serving as secretary of the ministry of road transport and highways prior to his new assignment.

Before taking charge, Aramane laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

"We draw inspiration from these bravehearts and promise to work towards fulfilling their dream of making India a safe and prosperous country," he said.

Aramane succeeded Ajay Kumar, who retired from service on Monday.

In his 32-year career as an IAS officer, Aramane has held various important positions in the central government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government.

He also served as an additional secretary in the cabinet secretariat. Aramane looked after the exploration division in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and was executive director in-charge of inspections in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).

He is a B Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and M Tech from IIT, Madras.

He also did MA (Economics) from Kakatiya University, Warangal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 15:52 IST

