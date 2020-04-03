JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh reports first death due to Covid-19; 12 new cases in state

55-year-old man's son attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested postive for Covid-19. Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh on Friday confirmed the first death in the state due to novel coronavirus. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Shaik Subhani from Vijaywada. He is suspected to have contracted Covid-19 infection from his son who visited Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi's Nizamuddin on third week of March. He was tested positive for cooronavirus on March 31.

Shaik Subhani fell sick a few days ago and came to the government hospital in Vijaywada on March 29 for treatment. According to a medical bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh health department on Friday, the 55-year-old man was suffering from pre-existing medical condition like diabetes and he died just an hour after his examination.

29 other people who came in contact with the father-son duo have been sent into quarantine.

With 12 new samples tested positive, the total number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 161 on Friday,
First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 17:03 IST

