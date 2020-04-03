Andhra Pradesh reports first death due to Covid-19; 12 new cases in state

-
Andhra Pradesh on Friday confirmed the first death in the state due to novel coronavirus. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Shaik Subhani from Vijaywada. He is suspected to have contracted Covid-19 infection from his son who visited Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi's Nizamuddin on third week of March. He was tested positive for cooronavirus on March 31.
Shaik Subhani fell sick a few days ago and came to the government hospital in Vijaywada on March 29 for treatment. According to a medical bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh health department on Friday, the 55-year-old man was suffering from pre-existing medical condition like diabetes and he died just an hour after his examination.
29 other people who came in contact with the father-son duo have been sent into quarantine.
With 12 new samples tested positive, the total number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 161 on Friday,
