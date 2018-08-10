Andretta Pottery Studio in Himachal gets a fresh burst of youthful energy

It can take just an instant to change a life. Ask Shubham Sankhyan. He was studying aeronautical engineering in Delhi when his father, Jugal Kishore, had a massive heart attack in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra valley at the age of 46.

The eldest of three siblings, Sankhyan returned to his village, Andretta. His father did not survive. As the senior manager and mainstay of the Andretta Pottery Studio, Kishore had given almost as much to the enterprise as its founders, Mansimran “Mini” and Mary Singh. With the couple soon to turn 80 and Kishore no longer there to steer ...