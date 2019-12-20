Angry young people: Voices from the India's streets in response to CAA, NRC

DELHI The morning of Thursday, December 19, the declared date for India’s nationwide protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), is a tense one. Two protests, one originating at Red Fort and the other at Mandi House, are already in the news, for all the wrong reasons.

Before 11 am, the official time for the protest at Red Fort to begin, reports of students being detained and packed off in buses begin making the rounds. The protest at Mandi House is being organised by Left parties and student-led wings such as ...