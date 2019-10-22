Animal spirits: Latest livestock census has good news for dairy, poultry

The 20th livestock census released a few days ago throws up some interesting findings that could alter fundamentally policy-makers’ approach to the country’s animal husbandry industry.

This was the first livestock census that used IT in a big way: Data was collated from tablet computers used by the over 80,000 field staff, which explains why these provisional findings are available within a year from the start of the census on October 18, the fastest in recent times. Till the 19th census, provisional results were declared more than a year and a half after the exercise began ...