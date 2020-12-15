Anna Hazare warns Centre of hunger strike over agriculture-related demands

Social activist on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning "resumption of a hunger strike” against the Centre's "failure" to fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommen­dations made by M S Swaminathan Commission.

Hazare's other demand include granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The activist had sat on fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in February, 2019. He called off the fast on February 5, 2019, after receiving a written assurance from the Centre.