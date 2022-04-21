Another EV fire in Telangana reportedly claims one life, two injured

At least one person was reportedly killed and two others injured in yet another case of an electric vehicle catching fire in . The local police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the e-scooter manufacturer, Pure EV.

When contacted, the company expressed regret over the latest incident of ‘EV battery explosion’ at Nizamabad and said it would fully cooperate with the local investigating team. It said that the incident happened two days ago. This was the fifth instance in which a Pure EV scooter caught fire. On Tuesday also, an electric scooter by the company caught fire in Warangal.

“We deeply regret the incident and offer our deepest condolences to the family of the victim. The incident happened two days ago and we are in the process of getting further details from the concerned user and authorities,” a PureEV response said. It further added that the company did not have any records of a sale made or service provided to the said user.

“Our dealer is exploring whether the vehicle was purchased through second hand sale from any of our first buyers. We are fully cooperating with the local investigating agencies and instructed our dealer to get complete details about the incident from the reported user,” it added.

In September 2021, two E-scooters of PureEV caught fire in Hyderabad. This was followed by another incident of fire in Chennai late last month. “PureEV takes safety of its customers and vehicles very seriously with constant dissemination about availing scheduled free services and through information campaigns for best practices related to vehicle safety. We sincerely regret the incident and will provide necessary assistance to the user in all possible ways,” the company's response added.

After nearly six incidents within a month’s time, the government has reportedly asked all the EV players involved in the fire incidents to take steps to avoid such instances in the future. Around 20 electric scooters of Jitendra EV went up in flames on April 9 in Maharashtra’s Nashik. The first such incident of fire was reported in Vellore when a 49-year-old male and his daughter died after their electric scooter reportedly caught fire on March 25. The companies which were involved in the fire incidents include Okinawa, Ola, Jitendra and PureEV.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had already indicated that it is taking corrective measures so that such incidents are not repeated. This includes possible measures like revision of standards of quality assurance and quality control from the manufacturers side. The ministry has appointed the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety for an investigation in this regard and a report is likely to be submitted soon.