Sajjan Kumar surrenders before Delhi court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

-
ALSO READ
Sajjan Kumar appears at Patiala Court in another case of anti-Sikh riots
1984 riots: Order on appeals against Sajjan Kumar's acquittal likely Monday
Congress's Sajjan Kumar jailed for life in 1984 Sikh riots case, to move SC
Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress primary membership
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Witness identifies Congress leader Sajjan Kumar
-
Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a Delhi court to serve his life sentence in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was convicted by the Delhi High Court.
The high court had set a deadline of December 31 for Kumar to surrender.
He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU