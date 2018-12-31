JUST IN
Rewind 2018: Burari case, CBSE paper leak, and more kept Delhi Police busy
Business Standard

Sajjan Kumar surrenders before Delhi court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The high court had set a deadline of December 31 for Kumar to surrender

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo | Photo: PTI
File photo | Photo: PTI

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a Delhi court to serve his life sentence in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was convicted by the Delhi High Court.

The high court had set a deadline of December 31 for Kumar to surrender.

He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg.
First Published: Mon, December 31 2018. 14:25 IST

