AP govt allows CBI to conduct investigations inside state boundaries

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave general consent for central investigative agencies to conduct investigations inside the state boundaries.
According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946, central investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), have complete jurisdiction over Delhi. However, they can enter the other states only with the general consent of respective state governments.
In November 2018, the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu withdrew the said general consent that applies to all the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment alleging that the Centre was using these agencies to coerce leaders like him. Soon after Naidu's decision, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also issued similar orders withdrawing the general consent that was being given to the central agencies by the states.
In orders issued on Thursday, the AP Home Department stated that the orders of the previous government stood cancelled with immediate effect. "In exercise of powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946(Central Act no.25 of 1946), the government hereby cancells the Orders issued in GO Ms. No.176, Home(SC.A) Department dated November 8, 2018 with immediate effect," Home Department principal secretary Manmohan Singh stated in the orders.
