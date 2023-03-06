Apollo Hospitals donates monitoring patches for Turkey earthquake victims

-
-
Apollo Hospitals collaborated with LifeSigns to donate 1,000 remote patient monitoring patches to support victims after last month's earthquake in southeast Turkiye and northern Syria, it said in a statement on Monday.
These patches, manufactured by LifeSigns, can be used in settings where patients need close monitoring of vital signs, including cardiac rhythm.
According to the statement, "They allow doctors to reliably monitor a patient's heart rate, ECG (electrocardiogram) rhythm, respiratory rate, temperature, and position, and can also be used to connect to oxygen saturation monitoring devices.
"This will free up critical care beds for the sickest patients, and those who need care outside of hospitals or in the field can use the patches."
Dr Sai Praveen Haranath of Apollo Hospitals said, "Apollo Hospitals stands ready to assist Turkiye in this hour of need to help with medical assistance and guidance from our entire critical care and sub-specialist teams..."
The February 6 earthquake and strong aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria killed close to 50,000 people while hundreds of thousands were injured.
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 20:57 IST
