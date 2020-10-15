Apollo Hospitals gears up to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines daily

-
Apollo Hospitals has made preparations to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccines daily and 300 million every year. The group will leverage its robust pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities and use it’s 71 hospitals, 400 plus clinics, said the Group's Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni.
In addition, the hospital chain will use 500 corporate health centers, 4,000 pharmacies alongside their omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24|7 to ensure massive administration capacity of Covid-19 vaccines.
She claimed, about 30 per cent of India is roughly 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy, which can then guarantee safe and widespread reach of the vaccine, if required. More than 10,000 Apollo employees are undergoing required training and will be stationed at Apollo centers to administer the vaccine.
The cold chain network which the hospital created can deliver the vaccine in less than 30 mins and in maximum 48 hours across the country.
She said that as the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be around safe and orderly delivery of doses, for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable. Apollo Hospitals have been strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for upto 1 million doses per day.
"We are proud that Indian manufacturers will make most of the world’s supply of vaccine, and as healthcare service providers we will ensure the safest and most comprehensive delivery,” said Kanineni.
Till date, Apollo tested over 2,50,000 and has treated over 75,000 patients.
