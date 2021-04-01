Apollo LogiSolutions ties up with Indigo for new vaccine delivery platform

(ALS), an integrated logistics solutions provider, has announced that it is collaborating with leading players across technology, cold chain warehousing, pharmaceutical, healthcare, airline and airport sectors for its new ‘integrated vaccine delivery platform’.

The company is also in talks with vaccine makers – Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadilla and Aurobindo Pharma for vaccine supplies.

It has partnered with IndiGo airlines and UNICEF Ventures' funded StaTwig for India’s first vaccine platform solution. “We have created an integrated platform for vaccine delivery, airline connectivity and last mile connectivity,” Raaja Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo LogiSolutions, said.

The platform is expected to bring vial level visibility on track and trace, chain of custody management and temperature continuity. has already onboarded UNICEF-backed blockchain technology firm StaTwig for technology capabilities; Coldman, Kool Solutions and other major companies for effective cold chain warehousing of 70,000+ pallet capacity at 10 locations in India and GMR-Hyderabad airport and Indigo airlines for air transportation.

IndiGo, India’s leading airline is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world which has been playing a pivotal role in India’s inoculation drive by transporting vaccines within the country. By collaborating with IndiGo, plans to bolster its initiative of contributing towards world's largest vaccination drive.

The ‘integrated vaccine platform solution’ is designed to address the end-to-end supply-chain related challenges and bring more transparency and effective tracking for effective Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the country.

Kanwar said, “As India grows, the logistics segment will need to scale, adapt and transform itself to the needs of businesses and consumers. Apollo LogiSolutions is aggressively working towards introducing innovative technologies, tools and operational excellence to streamline the fragmented sector, make it future ready and drive

better efficiency.”

Sid Chakravarthy, founder of StaTwig said, “India manufacturers 60% of global vaccines by volume. With this integrated solution that ensures quality and safety of the vaccines both in domestic and international supply chains, we can make Indian vaccines market much more resilient and sustainable.”

In addition to the current partners, Apollo LogiSolutions is also engaging with major players in the healthcare and pharma sector alongside various local and central government authorities and ministries to get them on-board.