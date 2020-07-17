Arbitrator asks BCCI to pay Rs 4,800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the apex cricket body which was engaged in a legal tussle with Deccan Chronicle Holdings, has been asked to pay Rs 4,800 crore as compensation by C K Thakkar, the Bombay High Court-appointed arbitrator in the matter. The payment must be made by September 2020 to Deccan Chronicle, owner of the terminated Deccan Chargers franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Deccan Chargers was one of the eight franchises in the when it was established in 2008.

had terminated the agreement of Deccan Charges as the franchise failed to honour its payment obligations back in 2012. Deccan Chronicle then approached the Bombay High Court against India’s apex cricketing body’s decision and sought an order restraining from taking further steps. The court subsequently named C K Thakkar as arbitrator to settle the dispute between the two parties.

had filed a claim of around Rs 6,500 crore and termed the termination of agreement of Deccan Chargers as illegal. Against the claim of Rs 6,500 crore, the arbitrator has awarded Rs 4,800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings, including interest.

Dhir & Dhir Associates was representing in the matter. “The arbitral tribunal has found that the termination was premature and illegal and accordingly passed an award in favour of Deccan chronicle”, said Ashish Pyasi, Associate Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

Deccan Chronicles Holding (DCHL) is Hyderabad based media company which had acquired the Deccan Chargers franchise for $107 million in 2008. DCHL was under insolvency till last year for failing to pay its lenders. However, last year, the Kolkata-based Srei Group’s Srei Multiple Asset Investment Trust submitted a resolution plan for the company which was accepted by the bankruptcy tribunal.

According to the resolution plan, Rs 408 crore in cash, certain high value assets and a share in Deccan Chargers will be distributed among financial creditors of the company. Financial creditors to DCHL included Axis Bank, Andhra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others.

A similar matter involving the and another franchise named Kochi Tuskers Kerela is still pending.