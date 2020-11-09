Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained

-
Nine months into the pandemic and the level of caution has gone down as we get accustomed to living with the virus. If experiences of the European nations going into another lockdown are any indication, India too could see a second peak in the festival season and especially in winter.
The COV-IND-19 Study Group of Michigan University has predicted that at the end of this year there will be about 10 million cases in India, after taking into account the festival season. Various parts of the world are already witnessing a second wave of the pandemic.
India could be next. It is, however, difficult to predict if the second peak would be higher or lower than September.
