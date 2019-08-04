Army asks Pak to take bodies of its personnel; Shah holds security meet

The has offered the military possession of bodies of its personnel who were killed when it foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the Army has been asked to approach the by raising white flags and take possession of bodies, which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.

The Army had foiled an attack by BAT on a forward post, along the LoC in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders. The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

Sources said the BAT attempt was made on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

Meanwhile, as the Kashmir Valley continued to remain on the edge amid a massive security build up, Home Minister met top security officials on Sunday afternoon.

The BJP has issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha for the rest of its three sittings this week. The Rajya Sabha would take up a Bill on Monday that Shah would introduce, to provide 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in jobs and education.

Shah met Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s Samant Goel.

In Srinagar, People’s Democratic Party Chief said hotels refused to allow her and leaders of other mainstream political parties to meet in their premises on the instructions of the police.

“We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and the government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright,” Mehbooba said.

“They did whatever they had to, with separatists.

Now they’re using tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got hint of an all-party meet, Farooq sahib ( Conference chief Farooq Abdullah) was taken to Chandigarh. They’re using corruption as tool against political parties, workers are being harassed,” she said.

Unless the government decides to extend the session by another two days, as is being speculated, the current session ends on Wednesday. The government has lined over half a dozen Bills that it wants Parliament to pass.

In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the Supreme Court (number of judges) Amendment Bill and the Chit Funds Amendment Bill for introduction.

The Lok Sabha would also approve the Rajya Sabha amendments to the Medical Commission and Motor Vehicles Amendment Bills. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed these Bills, but the Rajya Sabha amended some of the provisions.

For debate and passing, the government has listed the Bill related to increasing the number of judges from 30 to 33 in the Supreme Court, the transgender persons protection and surrogacy regulation Bills.

In the Rajya Sabha, apart from the Reservation Bill, which the Lok Sabha has already passed, the House is slated to take up the National Institute of Design, inter-state river water disputes and public premises eviction of unauthorised persons Bills.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee to hold consultations with the country’s top civil and military leadership over the sudden spike in tensions with India.

Khan called the meeting after the army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The termed as “lies and deceit” Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the LoC.

As Amarnath pilgrims and tourists continue to leave the Kashmir Valley, Air India said on Sunday that it has reduced its maximum fare on flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi to under Rs 7,000."Air India has further reduced the fare from Rs 9,500. It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6,899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August," said the national carrier's spokesperson.