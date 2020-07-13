JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India GDP to fall 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed, 4% in base case: Report

CA exams postponed to November 2020 amid Covid-19: ICAI tells Supreme Court
Business Standard

Army Chief to review preparedness, security along Pakistan border today

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control

Topics
Indian Army | India Pakistan border | Manoj Mukund Naravane

ANI  |  Jammu 

Indian Army, Chief of staff, general, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane
Army officials said General Naravane will be briefed by senior commanders on the security situation there

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is in Jammu today to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the border with Pakistan.

Army officials said General Naravane will be briefed by senior commanders on the security situation there.

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2020 so far, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that Pakistani forces have carried out 2432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces this year till now.

Despite these concerns having been shared, sources said that the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities.

"We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which are in contravention to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding," the sources said.
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU