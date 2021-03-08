Army pays Rs 61.50 lakh ex-gratia to disabled porter, kin of 3 others

-
ALSO READ
Govt's ex-gratia payment of interest on interest to cover 75% borrowers
AP govt informs NHRC about ex-gratia paid to Vizag gas leak victims
Indian army's drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade
Chinese aggression is a conspiracy to change status quo: Indian Army Chief
Indian Army ready to face China, - 40 degree Celsius in Eastern Ladakh
-
The Army on Sunday paid Rs 61.50 lakh compensation to a porter who was disabled and families of three others who died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district last year, officials said.
The felicitation ceremony was attended by civil dignitaries, including the deputy commissioner of Poonch.
Altaf Hussain, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Zaffer Iqbal laid down their lives as Mohammad Shoket lost his leg while on duty close to the Line of Control last year.
The families of the deceased porters were handed over monetary compensation amounting to Rs 16,38,525 each to Safeena Bi, widow of Altaf Hussain, and Naseem Akhtar, widow of Mohammad Aslam, Rs 16,70,325 to Fatima Jan, mother of late Zaffer Iqbal, and Rs 12,16,188 to Mohammad Shoket, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU