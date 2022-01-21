Army seeks help from PLA to locate, return missing youth

-
-
The Indian Army has sought assistance of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to locate missing boy Miram Taron on their side and return him as per established protocol, sources in the defence establishment said on Thursday.
Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao said on Wednesday PLA on Tuesday abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Upper Siang district.
Sources in the defence establishment said that when the Army received the information about Taron, it contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs, has lost his way and cannot be found.
Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of the incident but said the PLA controls the borders and cracks down on “illegal entry and exit activities.
