Army seeks help from PLA to locate, return missing youth

The has sought assistance of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to locate missing boy Miram Taron on their side and return him as per established protocol, sources in the defence establishment said on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao said on Wedne­sday PLA on Tuesday abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Upper Siang district.

Sources in the defence establishment said that when the Army received the information about Taron, it contacted the PLA thro­ugh an estab­lished mechanism of hotline informing that an indi­vidual, who was collecting herbs, has lost his way and cannot be found.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of the incident but said the PLA controls the bor­ders and cracks down on “illegal entry and exit activities.