Art paints a cheerful picture, hits giddy prices amid Covid-19

It used to be said that in times of financial crisis, women wore a brighter shade of lipstick, men invested in diamonds and the wealthy collected art. Covid masks have put paid to the lipstick, diamonds have been replaced by gold, according to analysts, and as for art — it’s doing quite well, thank you, never mind the roil in the luxury market.

All rumours regarding the premature death of the art market have proven to be just that — rumours — with a healthy appetite for masters pushing prices up. When 10-year-old Amrita Sher-Gil drew a stag on a sheet of paper, ...