Arterial south Kolkata Bridge collapses; road traffic, train services hit

Two and a half years after the under-construction Vivekananda flyover came down in north Kolkata, claiming at least 26 lives, part of a 40-year old bridge in south Kolkata – Majerhat Bridge, collapsed in the busy hours of the day amid heavy rains lashing the city on Tuesday. At least 19 people have been injured in the incident.

At the time of the incident, five cars, a mini-bus and three two-wheelers were plying on the bridge.

Fire personnel, who were aiding the rescue operations suggested that 20-25 people who were caught amidst the debris have been rescued of which, two people were in serious condition. A total of nine people were rushed to the nearby hospital, of which one is feared to have succumbed to injuries.

Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling to attend Teachers’ Day celebrations in the region said that all the people who were caught in the mishap have been rescued. However, six labourers who were engaged in the construction of a metro-rail extension project in the nearby area put up a makeshift shanty under the bridge.

“I heard that one person has died but I am yet to receive a confirmation. There may be 2-3 casualties”, she said.

The state’s governor, Keshari Nath Tripathi, Kolkata’s mayor and fire minster, Sovan Chatterjee and state’s urban development and municipal affairs minister, Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot to aid, oversee and direct rescue operations.

“We are very worried and are receiving information from the rescue team on the ground. We want to go back as soon as possible. As there are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so. Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later”, Banerjee said from Darjeeling.

Prime minister, Narendra Modi tweeted, “The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest”.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee, the state’s education minister has ordered a probe to find the causes leading to the collapse of this crucial bridge, which connects the densely populated Behala area in the city to central Kolkata. The bridge is maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Hakim said all those who were trapped have been rescued. "It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now, there are no deaths, but search operations are underway.

“This is not such a big situation that the army needs to be called in”, he added when asked if help from the Army needs to be sought. However, the Armed Forces have kept three columns ready if the need arises and has also deployed a medical team. During the collapse of the Posta flyover, the Army had been called in to aid rescue operations.

Train movement through the Majerhat railway station has been suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure although the bridge didn’t collapse on the underlying railway tracks.

Tripathi said, “(The) bridge deserved better maintenance. There was a report on a pit here for quite some time, I don't know whether PWD noted it. PWD and Railway administration had the responsibility to maintain it. The matter requires investigation”.

Eastern Railways has stated that maintenance of the collapsed portion of the road over bridge is not under the jurisdiction of the Railway.

Previously, besides the Posta flyover collapse, a flank of the Ultadanga flyover had collapsed in 2013 and was reopened in 2014. However, there were no casualties, as it had happened early morning. It did take down a truck but the driver and his assistants were rescued. In contrast, the Vivekananda Road flyover collapse had occurred during busy traffic hours and in one of the most congested parts of the city.