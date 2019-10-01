JUST IN
Article 370 LIVE: Centre gets four weeks from SC to respond to plea

Counter affidavits by Centre have to be filed within four weeks from today and rejoinder, if any, to be filed within one week thereafter

BS Web Team 

The Supreme Court of India gave Centre four weeks to repsond to the plea challenging the leal validity of abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. SC puts embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.

SC refuses plea of petitioners that not more than two weeks be given to Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for filing counter-affidavits. SC allows Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370.

