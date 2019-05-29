Arun Jaitley: Reformist, political FM the NDA will now have to do without

For the time being, Arun Jaitley will not be available to the Narendra Modi government for hands-on intervention in running the administration. As Finance Minister (2014-19), his contribution was political much more than economic.

After a two-term tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) when L K Advani seemed loath to leave the spotlight and the BJP seemed to be staring at a political dead end, Jaitley was one of those who pushed and propelled Narendra Modi centre-stage, edging out his former mentor. Little wonder then, that not only was he given the most important portfolio in ...