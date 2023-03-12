JUST IN
As air traffic surges, Indian carriers grapple with grounded planes
Air India passenger handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from Congress
Do not feel discouraged by lack of facilities: PT Usha urges sportspersons
Safety of investors, their capital guaranteed in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath
With H3N2 as predominant subtype, combination of viruses causing infections
Maharashtra records 101 new Covid-19 cases, active tally reaches 551
RSS restarts its grassroots machinery to repeat success of BJP in UP
PM Modi stresses on the rich cultural connect between India, Australia
Electric car batteries perform better with polymer coating: Research
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Air India passenger handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

As air traffic surges, Indian carriers grapple with grounded planes

If all 102 grounded planes could fly, there will theoretically be 400 more Delhi-Mumbai flights every day

Topics
airline industry | Air traffic | Airplanes

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Aviation is one of the sectors that lost no time in taking off after the Covid-19 pandemic. Naturally, airlines are in a rush to increase flights, expand networks, and augment capacity. However, they are hobbled by the aircraft in their fleet that remain “grounded”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on airline industry

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 23:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU