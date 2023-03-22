JUST IN
Bike used in escape seized by Punjab cops but Amritpal Singh still at large
After Covid-induced break, EC restarts review of recognised party status
Crude oil price decline should lead to lower petrol prices: Congress
Revenge travel drives more visa applications from Kolkata; 85% of pre-covid
Delhi govt's budget for FY23-24 has something for everyone: CM Kejriwal
Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India
Samarthanam raises awareness about post-Covid impact on PwDs at UNHRC
Adani Airports following investments as per plans submitted to govt: CEO
German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats on social network
Airbus partners with BITS Pilani to upskill professionals in Data Analytics
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bike used in escape seized by Punjab cops but Amritpal Singh still at large
icon-arrow-left
Delhi Budget: Local bodies' allocation doubled, Rs 850 cr for landfills
Business Standard

As Covid cases crosses 1,000; Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended

In the meeting, which came on the eve of the third anniversary of Kerala announcing a lockdown due to Covid, she said the use of masks when visiting hospitals should be a must

Topics
corona | Kerala | Health Ministry

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Veena George, Kerala Health Minister
Veena George (Facebook/@veenageorgeofficial)

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, chairing a meeting to review the increase of Covid cases in the state on Wednesday, said it would be better if the aged, children and those with ailments use masks in public places.

In the meeting, which came on the eve of the third anniversary of Kerala announcing a lockdown due to Covid, she said the use of masks when visiting hospitals should be a must.

George noted that the total number of active Covid cases in the state, as on Tuesday, was 1,026 with 172 new cases and 111 of them were being treated at various hospitals in the state.

"We have asked for a caution to be maintained and surveillance also will be strengthened. Officials have been asked to prepare a surge plan and also to have a look into the ICU and ventilator facilities besides being given instructions to see adequate stock of medicines and testing kits are readily available. However there need be no worry at all," said George.

It was on March 23, 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a week-long lockdown to counter the spread and soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown.

--IANS

sg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on corona

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 17:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU